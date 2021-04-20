Where are you going?
The Paws Up Chuck Wagon Experience

40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
Website
| +1 866-915-5122
Wagon Train Dining Experience Greenough Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Check Availability >

The chuck wagon dinner is a prairie classic. Today, rustic dining takes on new meaning when you hop on a wagon and head out into the wilderness for a gourmet meal. Just like an American settler heading west, the Paws Up Chuck Wagon Experience is an immersive ranch dining trip. A classic horse-drawn wagon will bring you to the banks of the historic Blackfoot River. Upon arrival you can sip sangria and play horse shoes while a private chef cooks your meal. Here seasonal, simple, and rustic flavors (like angus prime ribs and fire roasted corn) are expertly prepared for a memorable event. After dinner enjoy the picturesque setting and local talent—a banjo player or cowboy poet.

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

