Wagon Train Dining Experience
The chuck wagon dinner is a prairie classic. Today, rustic dining takes on new meaning when you hop on a wagon and head out into the wilderness for a gourmet meal. Just like an American settler heading west, the Paws Up Chuck Wagon Experience is an immersive ranch dining trip. A classic horse-drawn wagon will bring you to the banks of the historic Blackfoot River. Upon arrival you can sip sangria and play horse shoes while a private chef cooks your meal. Here seasonal, simple, and rustic flavors (like angus prime ribs and fire roasted corn) are expertly prepared for a memorable event. After dinner enjoy the picturesque setting and local talent—a banjo player or cowboy poet.