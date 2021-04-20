Marriott Mena House
6 Pyramids Road Giza, Kafr Nassar, Al Haram, Giza Governorate 12556, Egypt
Egyptian Luxury with an Incredible ViewI arrived in Cairo at night, in a blur of hectic traffic punctuated by blaring horns and blinking lights. The chaos ended as we drove through the gates of the Mena House Hotel, where I was whisked into one of the most opulent lobbies I'd ever seen. My luggage and I were chauffeured by golf cart to my spacious room. I had little time to look around before I tumbled into my bed. It wasn’t until the next morning, as I drew back the curtains to my private balcony, I saw a view that was unmistakeably Egypt. There, looming before me, were the Great Pyramids.
The hotel was once home to royalty, and I felt like a queen, strolling through the opulent common rooms and sipping drinks in the golden Sultan Lounge. Visitors can choose from Egyptian, Italian, and Indian restaurants, as well as 24-hour room service featuring European and Egyptian dishes. Relax in the garden spa, float in the pool, or just sit and admire the view.
Alison Cornford-Matheson traveled to Egypt courtesy of the Egypt Tourism Authority and Abercrombie & Kent. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Alison's trip at the USTOA blog.
