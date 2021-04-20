The Landing
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
| +1 242-333-2707
The LandingVenturing to the other side of Harbour Island, I stumbled into The Landing just when they were beginning to infuse a new batch of Afro Head vodkas and rums by hand. Brilliant timing! I was quickly invited to partake in a little side-by-side tasting: off-the-shelf vs. handcrafted. The difference blew my mind. Truth be told, I have been back for their hand-infused vodka cocktails (especially the sweet revenge!) a few too many times since...
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 3 years ago
When You Want To Be Cool In Harbour Island
When one of the coolest hotels on Harbour Island, The Landing, has such an awesome logo (and branded Afrohead dark rum and T-shirts too), I couldn't resist. And Heidi Klum was there having lunch the same day we were there, or so we heard. Its a quaint plantation-style boutique with just a few rooms and a small pool. But location, 'buzz', and clientele can not be beat. And it doesn't break the bank.
almost 7 years ago
The Bathing Room
The Landing is a gorgeous historic property in the heart of Harbour Island. I only stay here. I like being in what feels like the heart and soul of the island. Nothing is far on this island that is a mere 3 miles long and half a mile wide. The beach is a 6 minute walk or a 1 minute golf cart ride away and plenty of pink sand comes back between your toes and into your room………..one of my favourites, and the perfect antidote to a trapped sand, is The Attic room. Imagine the whole top floor (third floor), trussed up under the eaves, a gilded Louis 16th bed (the only non 4 poster canopy bed on this 12 room property), the play of light and reflection on the ceiling and walls from the harbor at sunset and the piece de la resistance……….the bathing room! Yes, a whole room, equal in size to the bedroom with a bath in the centre of it and an antique daybed, for those who like to keep company. The interiors here are by India Hicks, daughter of famed designer, David Hicks and this particular room is a nod to his style, minus the busy patterns. All white – floors, walls, furniture – it is serene and romantic. It is indeed a favourite of honeymooners so I am told. Photo: Cookie Kinkead
almost 7 years ago
Indulge...
Dinner at the Landing is a vibrant experience in the raspberry-red dining room or the twinkle-lit garden, with energized daily specials such as Octopus Carpaccio, "Lasagna" of Scallops with Baby Arugula and Caviar Lime, and Wahoo Spring Roll - creations from the uber colorful chef (personality + attire).
Finish with a freshly made Tamarind or Passionfruit Sorbet if you want to stay on the healthy side. If not, dare to devour the Belgian Chocolate Pudding - alone!
Pictured: Owner/Manager Tracy Barry, and Chef Vincent Vitlock.
Photos: All rights reserved - Cookie Kinkead
Finish with a freshly made Tamarind or Passionfruit Sorbet if you want to stay on the healthy side. If not, dare to devour the Belgian Chocolate Pudding - alone!
Pictured: Owner/Manager Tracy Barry, and Chef Vincent Vitlock.
Photos: All rights reserved - Cookie Kinkead
almost 7 years ago
Fresh start to the day
The Landing, on Harbour Island, right smack dab in the center of the gorgeous village of Dunmore Town, is renowned for its innovative kitchen. There is no better way to get a feel for this special island than having breakfast on the porch of The Landing overlooking the Harbour and watching the world go by. Breakfast is served daily 8am - 11am (closed on Wednesdays) and extended until 12pm on Sundays. There are menu classics at this 210-year-old property and I am thrilled to predict the next Landing classic: The Pineapple-Blueberry Carpaccio... with pomegranates, micro sprouts, fruit and lemon-lime juice.
Photo: Tracy Barry
Photo: Tracy Barry