The Bathing Room

The Landing is a gorgeous historic property in the heart of Harbour Island. I only stay here. I like being in what feels like the heart and soul of the island. Nothing is far on this island that is a mere 3 miles long and half a mile wide. The beach is a 6 minute walk or a 1 minute golf cart ride away and plenty of pink sand comes back between your toes and into your room………..one of my favourites, and the perfect antidote to a trapped sand, is The Attic room. Imagine the whole top floor (third floor), trussed up under the eaves, a gilded Louis 16th bed (the only non 4 poster canopy bed on this 12 room property), the play of light and reflection on the ceiling and walls from the harbor at sunset and the piece de la resistance……….the bathing room! Yes, a whole room, equal in size to the bedroom with a bath in the centre of it and an antique daybed, for those who like to keep company. The interiors here are by India Hicks, daughter of famed designer, David Hicks and this particular room is a nod to his style, minus the busy patterns. All white – floors, walls, furniture – it is serene and romantic. It is indeed a favourite of honeymooners so I am told. Photo: Cookie Kinkead

