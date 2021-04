Of course food is important in a cafe - and if you're looking for something different the Cafe Clock offers that. But it's more than that - it's a cultural cafe of sorts, a place where locals, expats and tourists can mingle and in Marrakech that's not necessarily easy. On Thursday nights, storytellers in Arabic and English bring old tales to life, their low voices slowly building and their gestures becoming increasingly animated. Let by master storyteller Hajj Ahmed, they are young volunteers, mostly students, determined to keep the ancient art of storytelling alive. The Cafe Clock - like its sister cafe in Fez - is a hub of local culture, inviting artists in to paint and musicians to play. There seems to be plenty going on - in addition to the food. By the way, you don't have to eat the camel burger - they have plenty of vegetarian options, and homemade ice cream.