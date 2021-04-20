Cafe Clock
Derb Chtouka, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-78367
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Home of the Camel BurgerIf you’ve been to Fès, chances are you’ll be familiar with the original Clock. This is the second in owner Mike Richardson’s growing empire, this time housed in a converted schoolhouse in the Kasbah. Like all of his projects, a keen eye for line, color, and detail has turned the space from utilitarian into eye-popping as Richardson invites local street artists to bring life and color to the walls; junkyard finds and vintage Berber cushions provide the decor. It's a popular hangout for both young Moroccans and those traveling through, with regular cultural events, including its famous storytelling nights that spotlight the best raconteurs from the Djemaa el Fna, translated by youngsters learning the craft, to traditional cooking schools to Gnawa musicians giving it their all in tribal trance for Sunday sunsets. But, of course, no visit would be complete without sampling Cafe Clock's signature, legendary camel burger.
Cafe Clock in Marrakech
Of course food is important in a cafe - and if you're looking for something different the Cafe Clock offers that. But it's more than that - it's a cultural cafe of sorts, a place where locals, expats and tourists can mingle and in Marrakech that's not necessarily easy. On Thursday nights, storytellers in Arabic and English bring old tales to life, their low voices slowly building and their gestures becoming increasingly animated. Let by master storyteller Hajj Ahmed, they are young volunteers, mostly students, determined to keep the ancient art of storytelling alive. The Cafe Clock - like its sister cafe in Fez - is a hub of local culture, inviting artists in to paint and musicians to play. There seems to be plenty going on - in addition to the food. By the way, you don't have to eat the camel burger - they have plenty of vegetarian options, and homemade ice cream.