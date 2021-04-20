Marrakesh Dinner in the Green Garden

“Kamal Laftimi, a pioneer in the Medina who also owns Café des Épices, owns Le Jardin. The enclosed green-tiled courtyard is loaded with plants. It’s beautiful and calm during the day. I tend to go in the evening for an intimate dinner or drinks.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.