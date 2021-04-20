Le Jardin
32 Souk Jeld Sidi Abdelaziz, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-78295
Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm
Traditional Food in a Dazzling Green CourtyardAs one of the most innovative players on the Marrakech restaurant scene, Kamal Laftimi spearheads projects that are nothing if not showstoppers. This buzzy, green-on-green–tiled riad, bristling with courtyard banana trees, is a case in point. It's a hip hangout by day for locals and expats who meet for coffees throughout the morning and pop into celebrated kaftan designer Norya ayroN’s little boutique, which occupies a small space on the first floor. By night, it sparkles with the light of hundreds of glittering candles while large extended families and cooing couples gather over Moroccan classics such as pigeon pastilla, vegetarian couscous, and chicken tagine with olives and raisins, as well as a handful of crowd-pleasing classics such as steak frites and burgers (no alcohol served).
almost 7 years ago
Marrakesh Dinner in the Green Garden
“Kamal Laftimi, a pioneer in the Medina who also owns Café des Épices, owns Le Jardin. The enclosed green-tiled courtyard is loaded with plants. It’s beautiful and calm during the day. I tend to go in the evening for an intimate dinner or drinks.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.