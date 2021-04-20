Riad Fes – Relais & Châteaux
It’s easy to get lost given the dizzying number of courtyards, patios, and terraces at Riad Fes, a lavish stay in the heart of the medina that feels like a desert mirage thanks to its opulent zellige tilework, towering plaster columns, wrought-iron filigrees, and antique wooden doors. Individually appointed guest rooms follow suit with embroidered linens atop four-poster beds, stained-glass details, and richly patterned textiles. The hotel’s subdued L'Ambre restaurant offers a mellow counterpoint to the grandeur with clean lines and hushed color schemes that allow refined Moroccan dishes to take center stage—think roasted lamb with onion jam and caramelized carrots, quail pastilla,
and spiced-fruit tagine with mango ice cream. The riad also has a chic pool overlooking a verdant vertical garden; equally serene is the spa, which provides gentle relaxation with its soothing hammam and menu of aromatic scrubs, wraps, and massages.