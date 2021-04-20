Where are you going?
Le Jardin des Biehn

13, Akbat Sbaa, Douh Fès Médina، Fes 30000, Morocco
+212 5356-35031
Le Jardin des Biehn Fes Morocco

More info

Thur - Tue 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

Le Jardin des Biehn

This formal garden is neatly contained within perfectly kept borders, but the extravagance of mature citrus trees and thick vegetation ensure it’s serenely cool even on the hottest days. To maximize your time here, book a traditional scrub-down in the hotel's pretty hammam before settling at a table at the famed restaurant here, the Fez Café, for a lazy lunch or dinner—both of which change daily according to the seasons. The Moroccan food is good, but the highlights really lean more to the Mediterranean: maybe a magnificent gazpacho, grilled swordfish steaks with beurre blanc, or a top-grade fillet with mushroom sauce. It’s also one of the few places in the medina where you can treat yourself to a cheeky lunchtime Casablanca beer, a bottle of salmon-pink Moroccan gris (rosé), or a predinner negroni.
By Tara Stevens , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Garden In Fez

Just across the street from the royal palace there is this beautiful garden. Surrounded by the loud noises of the city and the tall walls this place is a beautiful spot to sit a while and rest.

