Riad Alya

Riad Alya 8 Bis Derb Guebbas, Quartier, Fes 30000, Morocco
http://www.riad-aliya.com/
+212 5356-33044
dde87ade34caf1633e81f8b2963246f8.jpg

Riad Alya

dcfb254fdbfce76d132aaaf197220496.jpg

Riad Alya

52f3e59360925c7b7db8eaaa7986b9e3.jpg

Riad Alya

803f43c543bee2bc5cde37118cd2c8e0.jpg

Riad Alya

dde87ade34caf1633e81f8b2963246f8.jpg
dcfb254fdbfce76d132aaaf197220496.jpg
52f3e59360925c7b7db8eaaa7986b9e3.jpg
803f43c543bee2bc5cde37118cd2c8e0.jpg

An oasis from the manic bustle of the medina, Riad Alya feels like a secret hideaway, one that teems with the icons of Moroccan architecture—think zellige mosaics, arabesques, and stately arches. The jewel box–like central courtyard continues the theme with intricate plaster and wood carvings, a babbling fountain, and wrought iron screens on the windows; fragrant orange trees sprout from the tilework and mingle with the scent of the mint tea that appears on a constant rotation throughout the day. It’s a tranquil place to while away the time before hitting the labyrinthine alleys outside, as is the rooftop terrace, which offers commanding views of the city and distant mountains. If the streets seem more chaotic than comforting, guests can recreate local flavors by way of a two-hour cooking class in the former residence’s kitchen.

By Aleksandra Hogendorf

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
9 Amazing Photos of the Sahara
Epic Trips
9 Amazing Photos of the Sahara
A New Mother Finds Comfort on a Solo Trip to Morocco
Solo Travel
A New Mother Finds Comfort on a Solo Trip to Morocco
This Kaleidoscopic Rug Is Our Favorite Moroccan Keepsake
Style + Design
This Kaleidoscopic Rug Is Our Favorite Moroccan Keepsake
Morocco, Kitchen by Kitchen
Morocco, Kitchen by Kitchen