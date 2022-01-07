The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort
One S Ocean Rd, Nassau, The Bahamas
| +1 242-363-2501
Photo courtesy of The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons ResortSince its opening along a dazzling stretch of sand known as Cabbage Beach in 1962, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island has been the preferred stay of old-money patriarchs and traditionalists. Though much at the serenely posh resort has remained unchanged, the 105-room property has been modernized to meet today’s standards with spa-sized marble bathrooms, sweeping WiFi, and a restaurant run by star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. But it’s the feeling of a privileged, unhurried yesterday that continues to draw an appreciative upper-crust crowd. An on-site tennis pro provides tips for improving your backhand, Versailles-inspired gardens complete with a 12th-century Augustinian cloister offer moments of quiet contemplation, and rounds of golf end with martinis at the resort’s bar. These details, plus knowing that a personal butler and afternoon champagne and strawberries are included in the price, keep guests returning year after year.
AFAR Local Expert
over 7 years ago
The Beautiful Bahamas
In the 17th century, Edward Teach, also known as "Blackbeard", a pirate, made the island area of Nassau his home base. So did many other pirates. But by 1718, the British had had enough and England expelled the pirates. The Bahamas became a royal colony. In 1973, the Bahamas became an independent country. Today, the Bahamas is a collection of absolutely stunning islands that are known for their food, music, and beaches. Tourists flock to them. You can settle in at a resort or small hotel in the larger towns or you may want to opt for a quieter vacation on one of the smaller out-islands. On one of my trips to the Bahamas, I chose to stay on Paradise Island. This area can be very busy or very quiet. It depends on what you choose to do. The beaches on Paradise Island are just incredible...the vibrant turquoise and teal waters, the bright blue skies, the white-sand beaches. You can just sit and soak up the sun, snorkel, swim, dive, go shelling, sailing, fishing, kayaking. One of the big draws of the islands is the Casinos. They are beautiful and huge. In Nassau, don't miss the famous Straw Market. I enjoyed watching the ladies weave their famous straw baskets and hats. Take your choice of the large vacation areas of the smaller out-islands. Or a few days at one of each. Wherever you end up, you'll be happy in the beautiful Bahamas. Info: www.goparadiseisland.com/paradise-island-our-culture www.bahamas.com
AFAR Ambassador
over 7 years ago
Go On, Get Pampered
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort was previously called the One&Only Ocean Club
A number of Bahamian outfitters offer couples-only spa treatment packages designed to wash away your worries. The spa at the One & Only Club was created in the Balinese style, and features eight tremendously appointed treatment rooms set against a backdrop of one of the finest beaches in the Bahamas. The Sandals Royal Bahamian can arrange a ferry ride to a private island hideaway where a thatched hut with a view over the ocean awaits you, and a world-class masseuse is prepared to knead you into relaxation. The Madara Spa at Atlantis is one of the most wonderfully outfitted spas on earth, and the couple’s suite offers a number of luxury treatments for whatever condition ails you. Make something up if you just want to sit in the sauna.
over 7 years ago
Strawberry Daiquiri, Please
As our driver shuttled us from the NAS airport to the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, he described One and Only as being a place of "extreme relaxation." It took no time at all to assimilate to morning yoga on the beach deck, followed by leisurely brunches in Jean George's Dune Restaurant. And in the afternoon? Frozen drinks followed by afternoon naps set to Caribean blue waters gently striking pristine patches of beautiful beachfront. Refills of refreshments were never further than the raise of a flag mounted right on my chaise lounge chair.
