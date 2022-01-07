Go On, Get Pampered

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort was previously called the One&Only Ocean Club



A number of Bahamian outfitters offer couples-only spa treatment packages designed to wash away your worries. The spa at the One & Only Club was created in the Balinese style, and features eight tremendously appointed treatment rooms set against a backdrop of one of the finest beaches in the Bahamas. The Sandals Royal Bahamian can arrange a ferry ride to a private island hideaway where a thatched hut with a view over the ocean awaits you, and a world-class masseuse is prepared to knead you into relaxation. The Madara Spa at Atlantis is one of the most wonderfully outfitted spas on earth, and the couple’s suite offers a number of luxury treatments for whatever condition ails you. Make something up if you just want to sit in the sauna.