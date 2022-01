The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort

In the 17th century, Edward Teach, also known as "Blackbeard", a pirate, made the island area of Nassau his home base. So did many other pirates. But by 1718, the British had had enough and England expelled the pirates. The Bahamas became a royal colony. In 1973, the Bahamas became an independent country. Today, the Bahamas is a collection of absolutely stunning islands that are known for their food, music, and beaches. Tourists flock to them. You can settle in at a resort or small hotel in the larger towns or you may want to opt for a quieter vacation on one of the smaller out-islands. On one of my trips to the Bahamas, I chose to stay on Paradise Island. This area can be very busy or very quiet. It depends on what you choose to do. The beaches on Paradise Island are just incredible...the vibrant turquoise and teal waters, the bright blue skies, the white-sand beaches. You can just sit and soak up the sun, snorkel, swim, dive, go shelling, sailing, fishing, kayaking. One of the big draws of the islands is the Casinos. They are beautiful and huge. In Nassau, don't miss the famous Straw Market. I enjoyed watching the ladies weave their famous straw baskets and hats. Take your choice of the large vacation areas of the smaller out-islands. Or a few days at one of each. Wherever you end up, you'll be happy in the beautiful Bahamas. Info: www.goparadiseisland.com/paradise-island-our-culture www.bahamas.com