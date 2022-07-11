Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Dar Roumana
Fes, Morocco
Copy
Link copied
Email
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Print
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
By
AFAR Editors
See anything inaccurate?
Let our Editors know
AFAR Journeys
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From
The Lord of the Rings
—if You’re Quick
Load More