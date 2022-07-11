Dar Roumana

Fes, Morocco

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!

By AFAR Editors

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More