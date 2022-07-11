Medersa Bou Inania

I had just been marvelling at the intricacy of the Bou Inania Medersa and its outstanding Moorish architecture, when the heavy wooden door creaked open. The guardian of the medersa was revealed - his red jalaba perfectly framed by the panelwork and mosaic behind.
The Guardian of the Medersa
