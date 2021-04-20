The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens
1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108, USA
| +1 626-405-2100
Wed - Mon 10am - 5pm
The Huntington is a beautiful, cultural destination. The library exhibits are wonderful, and include famous titles like Audubon's Birds of America. The art collection features well-known paintings, architectural pieces, and a sculpture garden. The Botanical Gardens boast extensive aloe and cacti collections, an assortment of fruit trees, a lovely rose garden, a bonsai collection, and cultural beauties such as the Japanese Garden and Chinese Garden. The Huntington also has a conservatory and a sweet children's garden with ivy-covered pathways, miniature furniture, and fountains galore for playful kids.
If you're hungry, the High Tea by the rose garden is everything high tea should be; there is also a cafe, coffee shop, and a food pavilion on the property, as well as a gift shop. Don't miss out on beautiful, historical, and cultural experiences at The Huntington!