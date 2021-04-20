Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Hughes Gallery

270 Devonshire St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9698 3200
An Artist's Gallery Surry Hills Australia

An Artist's Gallery

A family-run gallery that's been operating in Sydney since the 1980s, the Hughes Gallery is a multi-room space dedicated to emerging and underrated Australian and international artists. The gallery has helped launch the careers of such Australian painters as Ian Smith, William Robinson, Davida Allen, and William Robinson. During my visit, outback paintings by Joe Furlonger were on display as well as works by Jason Phu (pictured), which deal with the dislocation and disassociation experienced by Asian Australians.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points