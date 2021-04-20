An Artist's Gallery
A family-run gallery that's been operating in Sydney
since the 1980s, the Hughes Gallery is a multi-room space dedicated to emerging and underrated Australian and international artists. The gallery has helped launch the careers of such Australian painters as Ian Smith, William Robinson, Davida Allen, and William Robinson. During my visit, outback paintings by Joe Furlonger were on display as well as works by Jason Phu (pictured), which deal with the dislocation and disassociation experienced by Asian Australians.