The Hoxton - An Urban Beach House [CLOSED]

50 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130, USA
Website
| +1 305-377-9400
Miami Florida United States

The Hamptons in Miami

The Hoxton is one of Downtown Miami's newest hotspots. The bar and restaurant is located in Brickell, usually the home to steakhouses and pub, but the Hoxton is a breath of fresh air.

The 2-story bar and restaurant is like a beach house in the middle of a totally urban environment. You don't even feel like you are in downtown once you enter the outdoor patio. You'll feel like you are in the Hamptons with a variety of plush couches, mood lighting and soft music.

The menu includes several seafood favorites including mussels, oysters and chilled Florida shrimp.

The cocktails include fresh fruits, juices and herbs, each filled with the exotic flavors of South Florida. Be sure to stop in for happy hour.

There's music and live entertainment nightly, transforming the restaurant into a hot spot for dancing and jamming.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

