The Glens of Antrim
Glenarm Forsest Park
Rambling in the Glens of AntrimThe nine Glens of Antrim, a series of lush green valleys opposite the Causeway coast, are another of Northern Ireland's most striking features. Each glen has its own forests, waterfalls and rivers. Glenariff is known as the Queen of the Glens and at Glenariff Forest Park you’ll find waymarked trails through woodlands, past rivers and waterfalls. Or follow the Glenarm Scenic Route (starting at the village of Glenarm), passing Glenarm Castle which has a walled garden and tearooms, along the way. The heritage village of Cushendall is another highlight.
Photo: NITB