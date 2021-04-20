The Frick Collection
1 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021, USA
| +1 212-288-0700
Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 6pm
The Frick CollectionThe phrase "jewel box" may be overused when referring to exquisite galleries and museums, but there's no better way to describe the Frick Collection, at 70th Street and Fifth Avenue. The early-20th-century neoclassical mansion facing Central Park, designed by Carrère and Hastings (who were also responsible for the main branch of the New York Public Library), was the residence of industrialist Henry Clay Frick before being converted to a museum after his death. Most of the works on display were acquired by Frick and his wife during their lifetimes, and are predominantly paintings by European old masters—Boucher, Holbein, Fragonard, Reynolds, Van Dyck, and others. The museum is arranged, however, much as it would have been during the Fricks' day, with antique furniture sitting in the rooms where the paintings are hung.
If you want to continue north for more culture, the Met at 82nd marks that start of Museum Mile, with nine museums along Fifth Avenue up to 110th Street.
The Frick Collection
Everything shines, most especially The Progress of Love, the four paneled Rococo masterpiece by Jean-Honoré Fragonard which has been described as "one of the most powerful evocations of love in the history of art." The panels were commissioned by the famous courtesan Madame du Barry but rejected because the lover portrayed on canvas looked too much like Barry's real life suitor, Louis XV.
