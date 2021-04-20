The French Quarter Inn
3125, 166 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
| +1 843-722-1900
Photo courtesy of The French Quarter Inn
The French Quarter InnCharleston's French Quarter didn't earn its title until the 1970s, when a group of preservationists started touting the area's historic concentration of French Huguenots to protect buildings in danger of demolition. Opened in 2002, the French Quarter Inn took its neighborhood's name and used it as inspiration for the hotel’s opulent decor and signature services. Guests arrive to an atrium with an elaborate wrought-iron staircase that rises in a spiral from the ground level and is topped with a large skylight. Champagne awaits guests upon check-in, and the rooms are decorated in vibrant shades of red, gold, and black, with toile bedspreads and damask upholstered furniture.
While it may not have the historic character of many Charleston properties, the French Quarter Inn provides all the amenities travelers could require: a continental breakfast each morning, bike rentals for cruising around town, and nightly wine-and-cheese receptions.