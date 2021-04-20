Where are you going?
Hannibal's Soul Kitchen

16 Blake St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Website
| +1 843-722-2256
Hannibal's Soul Kitchen Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

This soul food joint thrived for two decades in its unassuming nook on the peninsula’s East Side before being discovered by diners outside the neighborhood. It’s managed its transition to Southern food darling well, retaining its modest checkered floor, plywood walls, and red leather booths while also embracing the new attention by launching a website. Fortunately—and most importantly—the family-run operation hasn’t altered their recipes for favorites like their heaping plate of crab rice, fried local shark steak, or savory lima beans stewed in smoked neck bones and pigtails. Daily specials feature harder-to-find items like oxtails and stew gizzards, but it’s not all offal—you’ll certainly leave smiling after a plate of fried chicken or a hefty baked turkey wing.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

