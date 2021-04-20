167 Raw
It’s well worth the wait for a lobster roll and littleneck clams at this pint-sized oyster bar (a critical stop on a Charleston
seafood tour, despite its Nantucket
heritage). The sampler of four oysters, four clams, and four shrimp is a warm-up must, but choosing between the day’s crudo, a scallop po’boy, or the ground tuna burger can be torturous. Go ahead and order a second meal to-go for a late afternoon picnic (thus justifying a plate of the slow-roasted pork carnitas tacos, a difficult but delicious decision at this fish joint). The line winds out the door at lunch, but that provides an excellent opportunity for a midday glass of wine or beer from the small but top-shelf selection. The dining room, framed by a long bar and tight, high-top seating, overflows onto a cozy 14-seat patio. Take note: there are plans to move around the corner to a new location on Market Street in mid-2019, with promises to retain the current East Bay space as an offshoot concept.