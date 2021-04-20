Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

167 Raw

289 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Website
| +1 843-579-4997
167 Raw Charleston South Carolina United States
167 Raw Charleston South Carolina United States
167 Raw Charleston South Carolina United States
167 Raw Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

167 Raw

It’s well worth the wait for a lobster roll and littleneck clams at this pint-sized oyster bar (a critical stop on a Charleston seafood tour, despite its Nantucket heritage). The sampler of four oysters, four clams, and four shrimp is a warm-up must, but choosing between the day’s crudo, a scallop po’boy, or the ground tuna burger can be torturous. Go ahead and order a second meal to-go for a late afternoon picnic (thus justifying a plate of the slow-roasted pork carnitas tacos, a difficult but delicious decision at this fish joint). The line winds out the door at lunch, but that provides an excellent opportunity for a midday glass of wine or beer from the small but top-shelf selection. The dining room, framed by a long bar and tight, high-top seating, overflows onto a cozy 14-seat patio. Take note: there are plans to move around the corner to a new location on Market Street in mid-2019, with promises to retain the current East Bay space as an offshoot concept.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points