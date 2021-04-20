Where are you going?
Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Website
| +1 843-501-7342
More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm

Millers All Day

Greg Johnsman is well known in Charleston kitchens for his Geechie Boy Grits, which he mills on Edisto Island and ships around the world. A partnership with Nathan Thurston, who launched Stars on Upper King, lured Johnsman into the restaurant business. Their breakfast-all-day joint was a rare opening on Lower King when it debuted in early 2018. There’s no need to wait until the weekend for brunch—Millers's Southern-focused kitchen dishes out biscuits and gravy, waffles doused in caramel and sorghum, and a towering bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on brioche until 3 p.m. every weekday. It’s also one of the few spots in town where Hoppin’ John is on the regular menu, a local heritage dish that features Carolina Gold rice and Sea Island red peas, bolstered by a corn muffin. The small assortment of grocery items makes for excellent take-home gifts: a jar of hot pickled okra, hickory syrup, or their trademark grits. 
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

