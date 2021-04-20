Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lowlife Bar

106 E Hudson Ave, Folly Beach, SC 29439, USA
Website
Lowlife Bar Folly Beach South Carolina United States

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 12am

Lowlife Bar

You may not expect to find the world's best frozen pina colada at a joint hidden behind a gas station and underneath a condo unit, but that's where to order the drink—lovingly dubbed the “Erik Estrada” and mixed with coconut milk and spices with a dash of Angostura bitters—and that’s how co-owner T.J. Lynch rolls. He took the hidden-gem aesthetic from his New York bar, Mother’s Ruin, and translated to the laid-back vibe of Folly Beach. In addition to the island’s best cocktails, Lowlife’s loyal following saddle up at the indoor/outdoor bar for the Old Bay-dusted local shrimp roll, the bold, rich tuna poke, and the Duke’s mayo-doused, addictive double cheeseburger.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points