The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Website
| +1 215-448-1200
The Franklin Institute Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm

The Franklin Institute

Philly visitors, don't miss a stop at Pennsylvania’s most-visited museum, the Franklin Institute. Allow ample time to make your way through its multiple floors, where entertaining and hands-on educational displays await. Crowd-pleasing permanent exhibits include a 350-ton locomotive, a giant walk-through heart, flight simulators, a high-wire bike, and fun interactive areas covering electricity, sports, machines, motion, and technology. The museum also includes an observatory, planetarium, and IMAX theater. The institute frequently hosts after-hours events, most notably star-gazing, and recently opened two escape-room-type attractions.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

