The Falls Church Episcopal The city's namesake is this formerly wooden church founded in 1732, whose congregation has included President George Washington and Virginia statesman George Mason. The name "The Falls Church" referred to its geographic location as the one church being "near the falls" of the Potomac River. Construction of the present brick building began in 1767 and was completed in 1769. Stand on the stairs where tradition stated that the Declaration of Independence was read to the townsfolk in 1776, triggering the American Revolution.