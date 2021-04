The Electric Pickle Company

Miami: It's All About the Music

The Electric Pickle is a boutique entertainment and music venue located in downtown Miami 's Design District/Wynwood area. This area is the most popular location for those wanting to escape the velvet rope of South Beach.The beats pump inside the diverse bar filled with crowds from every Miami background. The Pickle was named #8 Bar that Rocks by Rolling Stone.If you like to dance, this is the place. Celebrity DJ's take the stage from time to time and there are always specials on drinks.Step away from your regular rum and coke to try one of The Pickle's specialty drinks, they are full of flavor and fresh ingredients.