The Electric Pickle Company
2826 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
| +1 305-456-5613
Wed - Sat 10pm - 5am
Miami: It's All About the MusicThe Electric Pickle is a boutique entertainment and music venue located in downtown Miami's Design District/Wynwood area. This area is the most popular location for those wanting to escape the velvet rope of South Beach.
The beats pump inside the diverse bar filled with crowds from every Miami background. The Pickle was named #8 Bar that Rocks by Rolling Stone.
If you like to dance, this is the place. Celebrity DJ's take the stage from time to time and there are always specials on drinks.
Step away from your regular rum and coke to try one of The Pickle's specialty drinks, they are full of flavor and fresh ingredients.
Fantastic Club for Underground Music
Local and touring DJs make this queer-friendly hipster bar the perfect spot for those looking to avoid the fist-pumping crowds of South Beach. New Yorkers down for a getaway, Europeans visiting during the high holy days (Basel and WMC, naturally), and local House & Techno fans alike are regulars at this local favorite.