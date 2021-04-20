You Can Hear the Echo

I'm into hip-hop, and this music venue in Echo Park has the best local DJs spinning. A few months ago, Thom Yorke was popping up there jamming with his band. They also have a Prince vs. Michael Jackson night sometimes, which is the ultimate dance party. 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., (213) 413-8200. As told to Heidi Mitchell.