The Echo
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
| +1 213-413-8200
Photo by Ross Reyes
Rock Out and Dance Your Face OffWhen it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day, and LCD Soundsystem. Its sister venue, the Echoplex, located just below the Echo, has an equally impressive roster, with the Rolling Stones, Nine Inch Nails, and Thom Yorke having performed there in the past. These sister clubs have additionally provided a launchpad for the careers of Foster the People, the Airborne Toxic Event, and Warpaint, to name just a few. Despite being a place to catch shows by heavyweights in the rock sphere and to see soon-to-be-famous bands before they hit it big, the Echo and Echoplex are intimate spaces that let you get close to the stage and all the heart-pounding, drumstick-spinning, sweat-dripping action.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
You Can Hear the Echo
I'm into hip-hop, and this music venue in Echo Park has the best local DJs spinning. A few months ago, Thom Yorke was popping up there jamming with his band. They also have a Prince vs. Michael Jackson night sometimes, which is the ultimate dance party. 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., (213) 413-8200. As told to Heidi Mitchell.