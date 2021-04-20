Where are you going?
Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve

Belize
Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve Cayo District Belize

Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve

If you’re impressed by the jungles and rivers surrounding San Ignacio, you’ll be in awe of the contrasting landscapes as you head south from town. Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, a wide-open expanse of jungle, rocks, waterfalls, and caves, is reached by a dirt road lined with towering pine trees. Staying in a remote lodge in the reserve area is as romantic as it gets, but even a day trip has its rewards. Take a dip in fresh water after hiking to uncrowded waterfalls like Big Rock, or swim at Rio on Pools, a swimming hole fed by cool, cascading waters. This reserve is one of Belize's grandest wild landscapes.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

