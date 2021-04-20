Mayan Villages of Punta Gorda

Maya Villages of Punta Gorda
Head to the deep southern end of Belize
and you’ll find yourself in a world of Maya villages. Belize’s first inhabitants continue to live traditionally in the countryside in beautifully thatched homes, close to rivers, cooking by fire hearth, and practicing their medicinal and spiritual beliefs. You can immerse in Mayan culture by doing a homestay, or better yet, spend a full day in Indian Creek Village with EcoTourism Belize—a sustainable tour company that reinvests 100 percent of tour monies into the area’s conservation programs. During the visit, you'll learn about the Maya way of life, make caldo
and tortillas for your lunch, and spend the afternoon hiking and swimming in the river.