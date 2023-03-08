Travel InspirationHotels

Palms Casino Resort

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
https://www.palms.com/
VegasHotels-Palms-3-Tower-Nighttime-w_-fireworks.jpg

Courtesy of Palms

VegasHotels-Palms-3-Tower-Nighttime-w_-fireworks.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Not too long ago, the Palms Casino Resort, just west of the Strip, was synonymous with “Oops! I Did It Again”-era Britney Spears and the Playboy Club that attracted porn stars from all over the world. That changed when the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bought the place in 2021, and the property became the largest Native American–owned hotel-casino in town. Since then, the San Manuel have restored the coolness factor the Palms enjoyed in its early aughts heyday. The Playboy Club is gone, but the famous themed suites got a refresh and are as mind-boggling as ever. The Hardwood Suite famously has an NBA-caliber basketball half-court and a full locker room, while the Kingpin Suite is designed around two bowling lanes. The Cinema Suite contains a screening room with theater-style seating and a full movie screen.

In addition to the specialty suites, Palms has 1,365 guest rooms, all recently renovated. Accommodations in the Fantasy Tower were designed with muted tones, while the ones in the Ivory Tower are more colorful and feature modern art on the walls. Ghost Bar, a cocktail lounge on the 55th floor, offers epic views of the Strip; it’s not as hopping as it was in the 2000s, but it still offers live entertainment every weekend.

Related: 7 Hotels to Book for “Non-Vegas” People

By Matt Villano
More From AFAR
Everything You Need to Know About Holi, India’s Festival of Color
Festivals + Events
What to Know Before the Start of Holi, the Hindu Festival of Color
Sunset over the colonial coastal city of Cartegena, Colombia
Cruise News
First-Ever Luxury River Cruises to Set Sail on Colombia’s Magdalena River
Sometimes we need a new passport sooner than we realized.
Visas + Passports
Need A New U.S. Passport Fast? Here’s How You Can Speed Up the Process
Cape Town in South Africa is just one of the destinations on Contiki's Garden Route tour.
Trending News
10 New Adventure Tours We’re Excited About for 2023
A lion chasing after a herd of buffalo
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Photograph Wildlife, According to a Safari Guide
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Southwest Credit Card With Companion Pass
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Final Chance to Score a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers
Load More