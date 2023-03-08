The English Hotel

Travel InspirationHotels

921 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
https://theenglishhotel.com
Photo by Photo Fusion Media

With award-winning restaurants such as the rustic Italian Esther’s Kitchen and epic dive bars like the Silver Stamp, the Arts District has emerged as the place for locals looking to unwind and visitors who want to live the way actual Las Vegans do. (Needless to say, most locals avoid the Strip.) The adults-only English hotel, named after founding partner and celebrity chef Todd English, offers the area’s swankiest accommodations. Visitors who aren’t into gambling will appreciate that there’s no casino here, and for points travelers, the hotel is part of Marriott’s independent Tribute Portfolio collection. All 74 guest rooms are minimalist with neutral tones; each has a stocked bar cart and an open chifforobe for hanging clothes. Bathroom showers have an ingenious hole in the glass wall so guests can turn on the water without getting soaked.

One of the Arts District’s buzzier restaurants is the English’s own Pepper Club. Since chef English set the place in motion in the spring of 2022, the upscale Japanese and Mediterranean restaurant (English was careful not to call it “fusion”) is now under the auspices of chef Roman Allen Sarmiento, who specializes in sushi platters with fish flown in fresh multiple times each week. Sarmiento also has his own sake business—ask for a taste of his special dry elixir at the bar.

By Matt Villano
