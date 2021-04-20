Where are you going?
Paradise Found at the Clark Store Steamboat Springs Colorado United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

17 miles north of Steamboat Springs, Colorado you'll find a gourmet food and spirits dream come true in the middle of wide open spaces and a few cattle farms. This recently renovated general store and post office comes complete with serious coffee, fishing licenses and even sells local outdoor retailer Smartwool essentials.

You'll find famed Colorado chef Clyde Nelson behind the grill and the food is the perfect way to fuel up for the rest of your day cycling, hiking or snowshoeing around this beautiful place on the map.

If you're here in the winter, grab a coffee and go find the PO boxes. There's a beautiful cast iron fireplace to stand next to while you watch the foxes bound in the snow out the window.

If you're a summer cyclist coming from Steamboat Springs, this would be a fantastic out and back ride with lunch at the Clark Store before turning around and heading back to Steamboat.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

