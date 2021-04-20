Drinking in Mass

I'll be honest with you. The Church Brew Works is not my favorite bar in Pittsburgh and it is not my favorite beer in Pittsburgh. That being said, for someone whose suffered though (sorry Grandma) catechism all these years and was Jesuitly educated in college, there was something deeply fulfilling about drinking in an old church pew and watching workers brew beer right up on the altar.



The Church Brew Works might be somewhat sacrilege, but it sure is fun.