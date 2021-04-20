Where are you going?
The Church Brew Works

3525 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Website
| +1 412-688-8200
More info

Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Congregate at The Church Brew Works

If you find yourself in the Steel City, do pay your homage to some terrific beer and far-better-than-pub-grub food at this church turned brewery. The beer gets brewed right there at the altar and the original pews are used as dining seating. Salud!

By swati verma

Pat Brothwell
almost 7 years ago

Drinking in Mass

I'll be honest with you. The Church Brew Works is not my favorite bar in Pittsburgh and it is not my favorite beer in Pittsburgh. That being said, for someone whose suffered though (sorry Grandma) catechism all these years and was Jesuitly educated in college, there was something deeply fulfilling about drinking in an old church pew and watching workers brew beer right up on the altar.

The Church Brew Works might be somewhat sacrilege, but it sure is fun.

