The Children's Museum of Indianapolis 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

More info Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Choose Your Own Adventure at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis A five-story dinosaur greets you at the mecca of all children’s museums, located just 10 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis. The museum has grown exponentially since my first visit decades ago, and it just keeps getting better.



A day at the museum will transport your kids to other countries (and planets), help them uncover the physics of flight, and turn them into mini-adventurers as they climb to the top of the museum’s rock climbing wall. History lessons on famous children like Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White and one of the country’s largest dinosaur fossil collections are interesting and informative for adults, too. Kids will also love seeing the 16-foot tall "Bumblebee" Transformer that the museum acquired from the movie's producers. Art-loving parents will enjoy Dale Chihuly’s 43-foot tall “fireworks of glass”—the largest permanent Chihuly installation in the country.