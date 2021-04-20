The Canal Club 1545 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA

Richmond: Painting the Town The Richmond Mural Project was started in 2012 with a goal to create over 100 murals in the city by world-renown talent within five years. These large-scale pieces of art serve as a catalyst for positive change in the community by increasing foot traffic, beautifying depleted neighborhoods, and establishing RVA as a premier art destination.



This colorful robot mural by Nicholas Kuszykcan be found on the back of the Canal Club in the lively Shockoe Bottom are of the city. This former tobacco and industrial warehouse district has been converted to a neighborhood full of funky lofts, restaurants, shops and art studios.