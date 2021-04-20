The American Restaurant

KC's Award-Winning Icon with a View
Four different James Beard Best Chefs Midwest have helmed The American, which features an ever-changing menu of four-star meals at the upscale dining experience in Kansas City. New Executive Chef Josh Eans has put together a summer menu of seafood dishes to pair with riesling selections from from wine director Jamie Jamison. The best way to sample more of the chef’s selections is to make a reservation for the First Friday lunch. If you’re in Kansas City over the holidays, The American overlooks Crown Center Square with breathtaking views of the Square, the Mayor’s Christmas tree, and the downtown skyline.