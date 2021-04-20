Where are you going?
Temple Bar Food Market

Meeting House Square, Dublin Southside, Dublin, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 677 2255
Time for Lunch

At the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
By AFAR Traveler

Melissa U
almost 7 years ago

Weekend markets in Temple Bar

The Temple Bar area has more to offer than overpriced pubs! On the weekends you can find several markets offering food, arts and books as you wander through the windy streets. I recommend starting at the food market for a quick bite and then wander through to the other two. It's a great way to enjoy the area during the day!
Melissa S
almost 7 years ago

Delicious Dublin

Every Saturday morning in the Temple Bar area there is a very small food market where vendors proudly prepare and present the very best offerings for breakfast and lunch. So, whether it's after or before one rolls to a pub, there's nothing better than to sample some of the best local pastries and savories to be found in Dublin. There truly is nothing more beautifully satisfying than the sights and smells of tables laden with fresh, delicious produce/products!

