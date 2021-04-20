Temple Bar Food Market
Meeting House Square, Dublin Southside, Dublin, Ireland
| +353 1 677 2255
Time for LunchAt the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
almost 7 years ago
Weekend markets in Temple Bar
The Temple Bar area has more to offer than overpriced pubs! On the weekends you can find several markets offering food, arts and books as you wander through the windy streets. I recommend starting at the food market for a quick bite and then wander through to the other two. It's a great way to enjoy the area during the day!
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Dublin
Every Saturday morning in the Temple Bar area there is a very small food market where vendors proudly prepare and present the very best offerings for breakfast and lunch. So, whether it's after or before one rolls to a pub, there's nothing better than to sample some of the best local pastries and savories to be found in Dublin. There truly is nothing more beautifully satisfying than the sights and smells of tables laden with fresh, delicious produce/products!