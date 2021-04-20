Temple Bar Food Market

Delicious Dublin

Every Saturday morning in the Temple Bar area there is a very small food market where vendors proudly prepare and present the very best offerings for breakfast and lunch. So, whether it's after or before one rolls to a pub, there's nothing better than to sample some of the best local pastries and savories to be found in Dublin. There truly is nothing more beautifully satisfying than the sights and smells of tables laden with fresh, delicious produce/products!