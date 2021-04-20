Where are you going?
Ted's Bulletin

505 8th Street Southeast
Website
| +1 202-544-8337
Ted's Bulletin Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Sun - Thur 7am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11:30pm

Ted's Bulletin

Brothers Mark and Ty Neal built Ted's Bulletin as an homage to their father, who loved to feed his family, his friends, his neighbors, and random passersby. The restaurant is a comfortable 1930s-style American diner serving up classy takes on popular comfort foods such as burgers, tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and pasta and meatballs. Here's where the menu gets more interesting: You can order six flavors of house-made pop tarts, milk shakes (boozy or not), and breakfasts like the "Big Mark" (three eggs, two sausages, two slices of bacon, hash browns, toast, and a pop tart). Weekend brunches tend to be busiest, usually with hour-long waits; reservations strongly recommended.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
