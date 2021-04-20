Tacos De Acapulco
Smoky Chicken Tacos in SLOMy fearless taco-eating companion and I finally made it to San Louis Obispo, and the fatigue was starting to plague us. While we yearned for nourishment in the form of anything that was not a taco, we were devoted to this mission, and ordered several tacos pollo asado. The restaurant itself was spacious, with plenty of seating inside. There were a few tables outside that I imagine are packed with patrons on a warm afternoon. Grab a seat outside and enjoy your tacos with in the warm breeze.
The seasoned chicken was topped with a delicious sauce, which was the most memorable part about the taco. It had a smoky flavor to it, making it stand out from the other Baja-style tacos consumed thus far. In addition to the guacamole, which was more of an avocado salsa, salsa verde, cilantro, cheese, and onions, the flavors were good—typical of your traditional Mexican fare. The menu is vast, and a part of me wanted to have a burrito, which is what everyone else in the restaurant seemed to be enjoying, but we were on a strict taco-only diet. And with that, we continued on.
