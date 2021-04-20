Taco Bamba
Tucked away in a corner of a strip mall off of Pimmitt Drive, Northern Virginia native and Le Cordon Bleu graduate Victor Albisu serves up his take on traditional Mexican street tacos and grilled Latin dishes heavily influenced by his Cuban and Peruvian heritage. He serves food consisting of fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as chorizo and offal from his mother's grocery store and butcher shop. From the chalkboard menu, diners can choose from about a dozen different meats for their tacos such as grilled beef, beef tongue, beef intestine, shredded lamb, shredded chicken, and shredded pork ($3 each or three for $8).