Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Taco Bamba

2190 Pimmit Dr, Falls Church, VA 22043, USA
Website
| +1 703-639-0505
Taco Bamba Falls Church Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm

Taco Bamba

Tucked away in a corner of a strip mall off of Pimmitt Drive, Northern Virginia native and Le Cordon Bleu graduate Victor Albisu serves up his take on traditional Mexican street tacos and grilled Latin dishes heavily influenced by his Cuban and Peruvian heritage. He serves food consisting of fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as chorizo and offal from his mother's grocery store and butcher shop. From the chalkboard menu, diners can choose from about a dozen different meats for their tacos such as grilled beef, beef tongue, beef intestine, shredded lamb, shredded chicken, and shredded pork ($3 each or three for $8).
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points