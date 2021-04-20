Where are you going?
Szimpla Kaffeehaus Budapest

Gärtnerstraße 15, 10245 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 66308523
A Bit of Budapest in Berlin

Sun, Mon 10am - 12am
Tue, Wed 10am - 1am
Thur - Sat 10am - 2am

A Bit of Budapest in Berlin

One of Budapest's legendary "ruin" bars, Szimpla has a cafe & bar in the heart of Berlin's coolest neighborhood. On a corner of Boxhagener Platz (popular for its weekend markets), the Szimpla cafe offers brunches and a lively atmosphere in the early evening.

It's one of my favorite cafes in Friedrichshain and thanks to a recent expansion, there's now plenty of tables and cozy couches to enjoy a relaxed night out. Things only get messy when you overindulge in the Hungarian alcoholic specialty, Pálinka (a very potent fruit-flavored brandy).
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

