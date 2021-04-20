Where are you going?
Sushi Pier

1290 Plumb Lane J, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Website
| +1 775-825-6776
All-You-Can-Eat Sushi in Reno Reno Nevada United States

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9:30pm

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi in Reno

Sushi Pier, Sushi Club, Sushi Land... the sushi buffet names aren't terribly inventive in Reno, granted. But what they lack in clever names, they make up for with unlimited quantities of nigiri, hand rolls, and long rolls. Sushi Pier's claim to fame is that they also offer hot appetizers like chicken katsu skewers, mussels on the half-shell, stuffed calamari, and "sushi pizza." (You can also order a la carte, but why?) "Dinner" is available all day, costs a few bucks more than lunch, and grants you access to the special "dinner roll menu" of premium sushi rolls, so it's worth the extra cost. The kids' menu has cooked items and less intimidating sushi combos for young foodies.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points