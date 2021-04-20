All-You-Can-Eat Sushi in Reno
Sushi Pier, Sushi Club, Sushi Land... the sushi buffet names aren't terribly inventive in Reno, granted. But what they lack in clever names, they make up for with unlimited quantities of nigiri, hand rolls, and long rolls. Sushi Pier's claim to fame is that they also offer hot appetizers like chicken katsu skewers, mussels on the half-shell, stuffed calamari, and "sushi pizza." (You can also order a la carte, but why?) "Dinner" is available all day, costs a few bucks more than lunch, and grants you access to the special "dinner roll menu" of premium sushi rolls, so it's worth the extra cost. The kids' menu has cooked items and less intimidating sushi combos for young foodies.