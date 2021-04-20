Suppenküche
Dine on Traditional German Food in Hayes ValleyFor traditional German food in a cozy setting reminiscent of a traditional Bavarian Wirsthaus, you can’t beat Suppenküche in Hayes Valley.
Owner Fabrizio Wiest, who was born and raised in Germany, worked as a graphic designer before he moved to San Francisco in 1993. Wiest opened Suppenküche with the goal of recreating the warm, communal atmosphere of the old beer and food halls from his childhood, relying on simple but excellent dishes to do the trick—potato pancakes with homemade applesauce, pork chops with sauerkraut, and sauteed trout.
If you’re feeling particularly hungry on a Sunday, check out Suppenküche’s brunch—no one does a late-morning meal quite like the Germans.
Suppenküche is open daily for dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm and on Sundays for brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Call to make a reservation.
Germany In SF
2 liter "boots" of beer, pork sausage, cabbage leaves, and upside-down gnomes are commonplace at this Hayes Valley establishment. Drinks are fittingly popular, but the food matches in heartiness.
True Taste of Germany in San Francisco
Suppenküche serves delicious, traditional German cuisine in a cozy space lined by long wooden tables and constantly changing art. I highly recommend this restaurant to travelers looking for a undoubtedly good meal in a vibrant neighborhood of San Francisco. The quality of food and the prices are fantastic. Make sure to order the pretzels with cheese—I would go back just for that!
The restaurant tends to be packed every night so I recommend arriving before they open for dinner at 5:00 p.m. My boyfriend and I got there before opening and people were already lined up. But if you do have to queue, the wait is worth it.
The Best Place on a Sunny Day in San Francisco
Sunny days are pretty rare in San Francisco. The good news, the locals know how to make the most of it. Some head to Dolores Park and watch the carnival that results. Some head to patios of their favorite brunch spots. But the lines to the tap indicate, many residents head to the Biergarten at the corner of Fell and Octavia in Hayes Valley.