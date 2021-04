Dine on Traditional German Food in Hayes Valley

For traditional German food in a cozy setting reminiscent of a traditional Bavarian Wirsthaus, you can’t beat Suppenküche in Hayes Valley.Owner Fabrizio Wiest, who was born and raised in Germany , worked as a graphic designer before he moved to San Francisco in 1993. Wiest opened Suppenküche with the goal of recreating the warm, communal atmosphere of the old beer and food halls from his childhood, relying on simple but excellent dishes to do the trick—potato pancakes with homemade applesauce, pork chops with sauerkraut, and sauteed trout.If you’re feeling particularly hungry on a Sunday, check out Suppenküche’s brunch—no one does a late-morning meal quite like the Germans.Suppenküche is open daily for dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm and on Sundays for brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Call to make a reservation.