Supino Pizzeria

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Website
| +1 313-567-7879
Gourmet Pizza in Eastern Market Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm

Gourmet Pizza in Eastern Market

On a Saturday during the summer, the line for Supino Pizzeria can stretch around the block. The nearby Eastern Market can draw a crowd of 30-40,000 people and most of those have heard just how legendary the pizza is at this artisan outpost.

Brave the line, or revel in the lack of one if you happen to visit on a day there's less of a crowd. Be patient with the staff, they're working as hard as they can. Order a San Pelligrino—trust me, it goes better with this pizza than soda—and take a risk on the Specialty of the Day if you're ordering a slice and not a whole pie. The day I was there, the special involved squash blossoms and all manner of unusual but incredibly deliciously inventive toppings. It paired nicely with a slice of typical pepperoni.

Some things are worth waiting in line for!

Supino Pizzeria is located at 2457 Russell Street, very close to the heart of Eastern Market.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

