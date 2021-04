Sun Island Resorts 2588 Shentai Rd, Qingpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201714

Sun Island Resort For a surreal China experience, head out to Sun Island resorts just outside of the city. A pristine 18 hole course awaits you on this river island. And if you have kids, they'll love the water park here. You might want to pack a bag to spend the night here so you'll have enough time to ride the go-karts, get a massage or sign up for a session of laughter yoga.