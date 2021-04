Sulav International Market 4651 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, USA

Growing Diversity Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the country, which speaks to its growing diversity. And with that diversity comes great food shopping from places like Sulav International Market—with a Kurdish bakery for fresh flatbread, Halal butcher, and rows of preserved lemon, spices, and nuts. Also check out Shish Kebob, the Kurdish restaurant located in the same strip mall.