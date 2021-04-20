Sugar & Plumm
377 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, USA
+1 212-787-8778
Posh Patisserie for Sugar Hounds
If you need a sugar fix after hours in Central Park or the Museum of Natural History with the kids, try Sugar & Plumm, a sweets store and bistro on the Upper West Side. Outside, the store beckons with its sweet colors and whimsical decor. Inside, it is a high-end mash up of Willy Wonka, Candyland and Dylan's Candy Bar.
Here you will find a varied choice of desserts, all of which are guaranteed to entice kids (and adults with a sweet tooth) - homemade French macarons, cookies, cakes, all-natural chocolates, ice cream, smoothies, sundaes and sorbets all made daily. There is a sit-down bistro, but your best bet is to buy something at the takeout counter and take a leisurely walk in the neighborhood - better for your wallet and your waistline!
Sugar & Plumm's flagship store is located on Amsterdam Avenue, with a smaller store on Bleeker Street in the Village.
www.sugarandplumm.com
377 Amsterdam Avenue (at 78th Street)
257 Bleecker Street