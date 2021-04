Posh Patisserie for Sugar Hounds

If you need a sugar fix after hours in Central Park or the Museum of Natural History with the kids, try Sugar & Plumm, a sweets store and bistro on the Upper West Side. Outside, the store beckons with its sweet colors and whimsical decor. Inside, it is a high-end mash up of Willy Wonka, Candyland and Dylan's Candy Bar.Here you will find a varied choice of desserts, all of which are guaranteed to entice kids (and adults with a sweet tooth) - homemade French macarons, cookies, cakes, all-natural chocolates, ice cream, smoothies, sundaes and sorbets all made daily. There is a sit-down bistro, but your best bet is to buy something at the takeout counter and take a leisurely walk in the neighborhood - better for your wallet and your waistline!Sugar & Plumm's flagship store is located on Amsterdam Avenue, with a smaller store on Bleeker Street in the Village.www.sugarandplumm.com377 Amsterdam Avenue (at 78th Street)257 Bleecker Street