Stone Mountain
More than 1,800 feet high and five miles around, Stone Mountain is a quartz monzonite dome monadnock that rises from an otherwise low-level area. Well-known for its geology, the mountain is also famous—although controversially—for its enormous bas-relief carving of three Confederate leaders. Visitors can hike the many trails or take the tram to the top for impressive views of the surrounding landscape. Alternatively, they can visit the family-friendly Stone Mountain Theme Park, which boasts a water park, scenic railroad, golf course, restaurants, and a famous laser show projected onto the mountain.