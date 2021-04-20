Stilleben
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 3, 1153 København, Denmark
| +45 33 91 11 31
Photo courtesy of Stilleben Shop
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Stilleben Shop, Copenhagen, DenmarkBrowse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer Kristian Vedel in 1959.
This appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.
Stilleben Interior Designs
This shop features designer goods for interiors as well as ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and graphic prints. It sells basics as well as more rare, unique products.
The store has been featured in a number of leading lifestyle, design and travel magazines.
Designers represented include Cecilia Forsberg, Julie Bonde, Society, Luckyboysunday, Christiane Perrochon, George Jensen, MUD, Cecilie Manz, Inge Vincent, Aymara, Kæhler, Helena Rohner, Yvonne Koné, Made a Mano, Tina Ratzer, Berit Mogensen Lopez, Playtype, Gubi, Scosha, ATWTP, and Muuto. Stilleben is owned by Ditte Reckweg & Jelena Schou Nordentoft.
