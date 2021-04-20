Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stilleben

Niels Hemmingsens Gade 3, 1153 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 91 11 31
Stilleben Shop, Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen Denmark
Stilleben Interior Designs Copenhagen Denmark
Stilleben Shop, Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen Denmark
Stilleben Interior Designs Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Stilleben Shop, Copenhagen, Denmark

Browse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer Kristian Vedel in 1959.

This appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Stilleben Interior Designs

This shop features designer goods for interiors as well as ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and graphic prints. It sells basics as well as more rare, unique products.

The store has been featured in a number of leading lifestyle, design and travel magazines.

Designers represented include Cecilia Forsberg, Julie Bonde, Society, Luckyboysunday, Christiane Perrochon, George Jensen, MUD, Cecilie Manz, Inge Vincent, Aymara, Kæhler, Helena Rohner, Yvonne Koné, Made a Mano, Tina Ratzer, Berit Mogensen Lopez, Playtype, Gubi, Scosha, ATWTP, and Muuto. Stilleben is owned by Ditte Reckweg & Jelena Schou Nordentoft.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30