Stilleben Interior Designs

This shop features designer goods for interiors as well as ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and graphic prints. It sells basics as well as more rare, unique products.



The store has been featured in a number of leading lifestyle, design and travel magazines.



Designers represented include Cecilia Forsberg, Julie Bonde, Society, Luckyboysunday, Christiane Perrochon, George Jensen, MUD, Cecilie Manz, Inge Vincent, Aymara, Kæhler, Helena Rohner, Yvonne Koné, Made a Mano, Tina Ratzer, Berit Mogensen Lopez, Playtype, Gubi, Scosha, ATWTP, and Muuto. Stilleben is owned by Ditte Reckweg & Jelena Schou Nordentoft.