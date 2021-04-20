Where are you going?
St. Michael's Church

Neuhauser Str. 6, 80333 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 2317060
Sun 7am - 10:15pm
Mon, Fri 10am - 7pm
Tue 8am - 8:15pm
Wed, Thur, Sat 8am - 7pm

The Mad King Sleeps Here

This 16th century church is in downtown Munich, and, other than its amazing architecture and ceiling paintings, it is also where King Ludwig II of Bavaria rests. The mad king drowned in 1886, close to his fairy tale castle Neuschwanstein. The interior is breathtaking, as you can see!

The crypt also holds six other local royals.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

