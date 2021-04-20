Sorriso Restaurant [CLOSED]
2311 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
| +1 202-803-2872
Sun 9:30am - 8:30pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Fri 4pm - 9:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm
Family-Friendly ItalianSorriso is a family-owned and -operated Italian restaurant located in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of D.C. Most nights, you’ll find owner Pietro Polles working in the kitchen and his wife Rosemarie greeting diners at the door. This is a small neighborhood restaurant where everyone knows your name. Find a seat at the bar, and you’re likely to be surrounded by regular patrons who come to enjoy the homestyle cooking. I love the warm, family vibe of this place!
Kick off your meal with a sip of prosecco while you peruse the menu filled with classic Italian dishes. For a light dinner, there’s nothing better than a simple salad and a pizza. The pizza is really good here if Stefano, Pietro’s son, is making them. Stefano spent time in Italy learning the art of pizza-making, and he's been honing his skills ever since. The crust is thin and gets a slight char from baking in the wood-fired oven. Pietro will be glad to recommend a wine to accompany your selection.
Sorriso is located up the block from the Uptown Theatre, which makes it the perfect spot to grab a pre-show meal. It’s worth straying away from tourist downtown, making your way uptown, and enjoying a wonderful Italian meal!
Metro stop: Cleveland Park