Sophos

12-59
| +502 2419 7070
Literary Guatemala City Guatemala City Guatemala

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Literary Guatemala City

Wherever you travel, it's always good to locate the nearest bookstore to your hotel. And in Guatemala, you don’t want to be caught without a book: there’s too many plazas and lush patios for you to lack some easily accessible literature at any given moment.

But if you packed extra sunscreen instead of extra reading material, Sophos in Guatemala City has you covered. The bookstore is stocked with both Spanish-language and English-language books. There's a separate room for books on Guatemala and Guatemalan history - handy for the newcomer - and the elegant store, located within an upscale mall in Zona 10, also hosts events for the literary-minded.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

