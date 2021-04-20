Sophos
Literary Guatemala CityWherever you travel, it's always good to locate the nearest bookstore to your hotel. And in Guatemala, you don’t want to be caught without a book: there’s too many plazas and lush patios for you to lack some easily accessible literature at any given moment.
But if you packed extra sunscreen instead of extra reading material, Sophos in Guatemala City has you covered. The bookstore is stocked with both Spanish-language and English-language books. There's a separate room for books on Guatemala and Guatemalan history - handy for the newcomer - and the elegant store, located within an upscale mall in Zona 10, also hosts events for the literary-minded.